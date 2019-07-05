‘V1’ will help people overcome fear?

“Every individual will fear for something in their life. V1 aims at helping them overcome it,” says filmmaker Paval Navageethan.

Produced by Aravind Dharmaraj, N A Ramu and Saravana Ponraj, the movie stars engineer-turned actor Ram Arun Castro in the lead role.

Malayalam actress Vishnupriya is the heroine. Lijesh, Mime Gopi and Monica are also in the cast. Music is by Roni Raphael, cinematography by House Owner fame Krishnasekar and editing by C S Premkumar.

Speaking about the film, the director, says, “It is a gripping intense thriller. It is about a youngster, who works in forensic department in police department. He has a fear for dark. A murder happens at a house in the city and the onus is on him to find out the killer. How he overcomes all odds and cracks the case forms the story.”

“We did intense research and interacted with ex officials of forensic department to make it as real as possible. A grand set was erected in Chennai where we shot major portions of the movie. We are confident that V1 has come a racy entertainer.”

Paval Navageethan, who acted in several movies including Peranbu, Kuttram Kadiuthal and Magalir Mattum, has come up with innovative ways to make it an engaging thriller in his maiden venture as filmmaker. He adds, “The movie conveys a larger message that an individual can easily overcome the fear in him/her to achieve his mission.”

On his part, Ram Arun Castro, said, “After completing my engineering in BITS, Pilani, I took to formal training in acting in USA. Acting is my passion. V1 will help me establish myself as an excellent. I did what my director wanted. The whole team worked hard. We completed the shoot in just 40 days. Plans are on for an early release.”