Varuna Yagam conducted at school in Chennai

Chennai: Balalok Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Virugambakkam, organised Varuna Yagam recently.

The event was conducted by school’s higher secondary principal Shanmuganathan. It was attended by primary school principal Buvendrini, school coordinators Jacqueline, Sembavai, Vijayakumari, teachers, office-bearers, parents and students.

The students also undertook a cycle rally to create awareness among neighbourhood residents to employ rainwater harvesting system.

