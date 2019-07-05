Velacheri Assn members convey grievances to MLA

Chennai: Office-bearers of Federation of Velacheri Welfare Associations met MLA Vagai Chandrasekar and Greater Chennai Corporation’s zone officers to bring to their attention civic issues faced by the neighbourhood people.

A press release said, residents Vijayaragavan, Mani A and Ragupathi met with the MLA and Chennai Corporation Zone-13 Assistant Executive Engineer and other officials and urged them to fix visitors’ time and conduct monthly grievance meet with the public. The MLA agreed to take this up in the coming Legislative Assembly Session.

The residents also said road repair works at ward 179 in Velacheri was long pending. To this, the officers promised to repair the three roads at the earliest.

In the meeting, completion of stormwater drains before monsoons was also discussed. The MLA had reportedly said he would take up the issue with higher officials.

Regarding the garbage collection problem, officials informed that it will take three months to begin as the tender process is yet to be completed. Other major issues discussed were laying of underground power cables and providing connections to the already existing ones. To this, the MLA said he would look into the matter and take it up with the Minister concerned.

For details, contact 98402 61436.