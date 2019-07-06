Auto companies display latest tech advancements at AES

Chennai: The 12th edition of Automotive Engineering Show (AES) that is ongoing in Chennai has seen some of the biggest names from the industry demonstrating technical advancements.

A release said the show that has displayed tremendous growth in exhibition space and exhibiting companies, hosts 94 companies that includes some of the biggest names in technology and solution providers of smart manufacturing for automotive sector including Tata Motors, Staubli, Festo, Bettinelli, Eplan, Pepperl & Fuchs, Schmersal, Baumer, Sick India, Pilz India, Wipro 3D, Polyworks, Bharat Forge, Nikon, Carl Zeiss, Olympus and Ingersoll Rand Technologies.

Understanding the need for deeper awareness of smart technologies in this industry, AES in association with All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) hosted ‘Industry 4.0 and the rise of smart manufacturing’, stated the release.

Other topics that were highlighted at the show are data management for automotive manufacturers, automotive cybersecurity, proactive asset performance management with IIoT and analytics in automotive industry (India).