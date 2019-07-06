Auto-rickshaw aggregator Jugnoo enters Chennai

Chennai: Auto-aggregator Jugnoo, has launched its auto and Taxi services in city Auto-aggregator.

Commuters in the city now have access to Jugnoo’s reliable and quick services through a click on the Jugnoo app which provides an auto and a taxi, said a release.

With a fleet of over 50,000 autos and taxis on-road, across 50+ cities Jugnoo aims to expand its services in various cities across the country, said the release, adding that users can avail 50 per cent cashback on first five rides

CEO and founder of Jugnoo, Samar Singla, said, “Jugnoo has always been committed to providing a gamut of services to its customers. We constantly work towards developing convenient business models, for people; be it commuting or any other hyperlocal needs. With the launch of autos and taxi in Chennai, we aim to provide affordable travel options for our ever-growing customer base. Jugnoo has big plans to strengthen its position in the country and is in a bid to get more democratic.”

Currently, Jugnoo is operational in more than 50 cities across India with a focus on tier II and tier III cities.