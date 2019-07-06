Brain dead man’s organs harvested under Telangana’s ‘Jeevandan’

Hyderabad: Under Telangana’s ‘Jeevandan‘ programme, a brain dead man’s organs were donated to some people, thus giving them new lease of life.

According to a media report, a 28-year-old farmer Narender in Telangana met with an accident and he was kept in a hospital in a critical state. But when his condition worsened and was declared brain dead on 2 July.

Jeevandan Programme officials counseled his parents and they consented to donate his organs. After this, his two kidneys, corneas and liver were harvested.