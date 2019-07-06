Drug-smuggling racket busted in Kerala, 4 arrested

Kochi: The Customs department in Kerala busted an international drug-smuggling racket and arrested four people involved in the illegal activity.

The accused tried to smuggle hashish worth Rs 1.07 crore through Kochi airport on 26 January this year. According to a media report, the officials began investigation after they seized a trolley bag containing 1.6 kg of hashish belonging to a man identified as Mubashir from Malappuram.

On interrogation, the accused said the bag was handed over to him by Rafeeq from Manjeri, Malappuram. The latter had offered him a job at a shop in Qatar. He was employed by Shafeeq Alias Shan. Before flying to Qatar from here, Mubashir was handed over a bag along with ticket and visa by a friend of Rafeeq, Harris. It was also revealed that Jamsheer Ali from Malappuram had arranged for ticket and the visa.

After the seizure, Mubashir was arrested. The four others – Rafeeq, Shafeeq, Harris and Jamsheer Ali absconded, but were traced by the officials and taken into custody and were produced by a court in Kerala. However, the kingpin Yasif who was operating from abroad is still at large.