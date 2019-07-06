Ranveer Singh turns Kapil Dev for ’83’

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has repeatedly delivered some of the finest on-screen performances of recent times in films like in Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela, is playing Kapil Dev in the movie tiled 83.

The movie is about Team India’s triumph in cricket World Cup in 1983 led by Kapil Dev. His look as Kapil Dev was out and won appreciation of all.

Ranveer looks exactly like Kapil and this has become the talk of the nation. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is set to release on 10 April 2020.