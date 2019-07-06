Samantha signs a biggie with Gopi Nainar

Aramm fame Gopi Nainar is busy with a movie starring Jai in the lead. Buzz is that he would be doing a sequel to Aramm next. The latest update is that Gopi Nainar has signed Samantha for one of his upcoming films.

Sources say, “Samantha will be teaming up with Gopi Nainar for a project. But the film isn’t a sequel to Aramm. It’s for a fresh script with a strong social message. Other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.”

Meanwhile, Gopi Nainar is also working on the biopic of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who stood up to British colonial oppressors in the 19th century.