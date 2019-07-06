Telangana’s ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ inspired ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’: TRS

Hyderabad: Among the slew of announcements for rural and semi-urban India announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the Union Budget was the drinking water scheme – ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana.‘

TRS, The ruling party in Telangana, Friday claimed that ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana‘ was inspired the State government’s ‘Mission Bhagiratha‘ drinking water supply scheme.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao tweeted that last year, TRS government’s Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme for farmers, inspired the Central government to launch ‘PM Kisan‘. And now the State’s Mission Bhagiratha has inspired Modi government to launch ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana.‘