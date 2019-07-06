TNCA districts under-16 match: Super 6-wicket haul by Dhanush

Chennai: R Dhanush (6/24) took a six-wicket haul to help Districts II bowl out Districts I for 209 in the TNCA round-robin Under-16 match in Coimbatore.

Harjith (76) guided Districts I past the 200-run mark, but Dhanush was the star of the first innings. His outstanding spell ensured Districts I was dismissed in 78 overs. Districts II made 31 runs at close of the opening day’s play.

BRIEF SCORES: Districts I (1st innings) 209 in 78 overs (S Harjith 76, S Madhavan 42, DB Krupanandha 43, R Dhanush 6/24); Districts II (1st innings) 31 for no loss in 16 overs (S Karthic Kumar 27*).