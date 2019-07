Chennai: Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School, Postal Colony, West Mambalam, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), celebrated World Music Day in the school premises on 22 June.

A press release said, Hindustani and Carnatic vocalist Raghunandhan performed, accompanied by Bharath Kamath (tabla), Suyakar Kundalkar Panshikar (harmonium), and Sriprasath (flute). VHP founder Vedanthamji and secretary Girija Seshadri graced the occasion.