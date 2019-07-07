‘Over 300 MT queen pineapple exported from Tripura’

Chennai: Tripura has exported over 300 metric tons of queen variety of pineapple to other States of the country and neighbouring Bangladesh so far this year, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said.

Tripura produces three major varieties of pineapples – Kew, Queen and Bombay. Queen pineapples are considered most exotic and are highly priced.

‘More than 300 metric tons of queen variety of pineapple was exported outside the state including Bangladesh so far this year as the production increased over last year’s,’ he said at a workshop at Agartala.

Great stress has been laid on developing local resource-based industries and entrepreneurship since the BJP- IPFT government assumed office last year, Deb added.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameshwar Teli, who participated in the programme said more employment would be generated with the development of the food processing industries in the country.

‘After the formation of the BJP government in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started giving priority for development of North East. The region is bestowed with different types of fruits. Many of those fruits can be exported directly or after processing to capture international markets. We are planning to make ice cream cones using jackfruit,’ Teli said.