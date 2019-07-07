Programme held to mark Maharajapuram Santhanam’s anniversary

Chennai: Legendary musician late Maharajapuram Santhanam, a longtime resident of T Nagar, was remembered on his 27th death anniversary, with a series of vocal concerts at Infosys Hall, Bazullah Road. The event was organised by his disciple Dr R Ganesh, who has been doing the same every year.

Speaking on this, Dr R Ganesh said, “My guru’s magnetic voice and style of rendering, had captured the hearts of millions of rasikas all over the world. His death in a tragic road accident on 24 June 1992, is an irreparable loss to the music world.”

“In his honour, we organise music concerts, present Maharajapuram Santhanam awards and also involve in charity, on this day every year,” he added.

This time, the awards were given to five musicians in different categories and free mediclaim policies were presented to deserving artistes, a press release said.

Hundreds of rasikas from all over the city took part in the programme. As part of the event, group performances by students of Mohanam Academy of Music, vocal by Avinash Pillai accompanied by Shankar Rajan (violin) and Saishankar (mrudangam) were held.

Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, director, K N Ramaswamy, neurologist and writer, Dr J Bhaskaran, paid tributes to the maestro. Sankara TV’s K S Suresh Kumar felicitated the awardees. Dr Ganesh can be reached at 98407 97307.