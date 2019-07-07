Tamilnadu Brahmin Association conducts children’s event in T Nagar

Chennai: It was a fun-filled evening at Sri Balanandam Vidyalaya, Burkit Road, on 22 June, when over hundreds of children from different schools took part in Bala Mela, held here.

The event was organised by Tamilnadu Brahmin Association (Regd), T Nagar unit. According to Lakshmi Raghukumar, president, “The concept of the event is to create awareness among primary school children about our Indian culture, traditions and the environment.”

“Participants showcased their talents in various fields like drawing, sloka recitation, music, religious quizzes and many more. All of them were presented with certificates and medals,” she said.

Many members were present in traditional attire and were given away gift hampers, it is said. Vimala Foundations’ Sathyamurthy and association district president VRG Raji were chief guests on the occasion.

Educational assistance was also done to five deserving students by Vimala Foundations at the venue, the release added.

For details, contact 98411 58018.