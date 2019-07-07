Vijay Sethupathi’s unique role in ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’

Director and award winning cinematographer Manikandan is busy with his next titled Kadaisi Vivasayi. The movie

as the title suggests speaks about the travails of farmers.

An 85-year-old farmer Nallandi playing the lead role. The big news is that Vijay Sethupathi does an extended cameo in it. Vijay Sethupathi’s look from Kadaisi Vivasayi in which he plays a mentally deranged person is out and is going viral on social media.

Talking about the film, Manikandan, says, “It is a social drama around the life of farmers and their plight and recalls a forgotten practice.”

Yogi Babu is also in the cast. Vijay Sethupathi and Manikandan worked together in Andavan Kattalai before.