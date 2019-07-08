Athi Varadar darshan in pink silk robes on 8th day (video)

Chennai: It is eight days since the idol of Athi Varadar was taken out of the Varadaraja Perumal temple tank in Kancheepuram and shifted to the Vasantha Mandapam of the temple for publish darshan.

It is 40 years since the last darshan and so the beautiful Varadar idol is drawing people in lakhs. According to sources, in the last eight days, 40 lakh devotees have had darshan of the deity.

The crowds swelled during the weekend (6-7 July) but the temple town managed to handle them.

Today, the deity was dressed in pink silk robes and decorated with rose and jasmine garlands.

Here is today’s video: