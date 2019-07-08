Bist century goes in vain at TNCA first division league

Chennai: Robin Singh Bist (138) struck a fighting ton but Nelson took home only a solitary point against Jolly Rovers in the TNCA First Division fifth round match at the Nelson – Wahe Guru Ground here on Sunday. Trying to get past Rovers’ first innings total of 400, Bist took Nelson agonisingly close to the target.

The home side could only manage 398 runs in its stipulated overs, three short of taking the first innings lead. Bist’s innings included 12 boundaries and a six. In another match at VB Nest, V Maaruthi Raghav (124 not out), Bhargav Hemanth Kumar Meerai (120) and Nidish Rajagopal (92) batted beautifully to help Grand Slam collect five points against MRC ‘A’.

Brief scores: AG’s Office 255 drew with Globe Trotters 333 for 7 decl. in 71.5 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 74, Maan Bafna 50*, Anukul Roy 86, S Aswath 4/89). Points: Trotters 5; AG’s Office 1.

Alwarpet 350 drew with Vijay CC 351 for 6 in 84.3 overs (L Suryap Prakash 41, KB Arun Karthick 46, N Jagadeesan 63, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 75, J Kousik 53). Points: Vijay 5; Alwarpet 1.

MRC ‘A’ 405 for 8 decl. in 86.4 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 177, R Srinivasan 118, (ramp) M Raja 5/41) drew with Grand Slam 406 for 5 in 92.5 overs (V Maaruthi Raghav 124*, Bhargav Hemanth Kumar Meerai 120, Nidish Rajagopal 92). Points: Grand Slam 5; MRC-A 1.

Young Stars 343 drew with India Pistons 323 in 94.5 overs (GV Vignesh 132*, D Anchit 59, Mohan Prasath 3/82, Wilkins Victor 3/63). Points: Pistons 1; Young Stars 5.

Jolly Rovers 400 drew with Nelson 398 for eight in 100 overs (Robin Singh Bist 138, Swapnil K Singh 52, P Praveen Kumar 46, Jalaj Sahay Saxena 3/108). Points: Rovers 5; Nelson 1.

MCC 347 drew with Swaraj 348 for 7 in 98.3 overs (A Aarif 106, S Aravind 62, S Akash Sivan 41, Arpit Vasavada 68*, J Syed Mohammed 3/73). Points: Swaraj 5; MCC 1.