Deepak, Sethu complete double

Chennai: TVS Racing and Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing shared the honours on the concluding day of the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT, Sunday.

Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) and Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) completed a double apiece in contrasting styles. Ravikumar scored an authoritative win in the premium Pro-Stock 301-400cc race, his second of the weekend. Behind him was Amarnath Menon (Team Alisha Abdullah), who denied TVS Racing another 1-2 by pipping KY Ahamed. Sethu repeated his Race 1 victory over TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar for a double in the Pro-Stock 165cc class.

After exchanging leads with Jagan through the race, Sethu made a heart-stopping pass on the last corner of the last lap to pull off a superb win. Ahamed scrambled to the third spot. Bengaluru-based Anish Shetty (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) survived a close fight from Mathan Kumar (Erula Racing) to succeed in the Pro-Stock 200-300cc race, with Abhishek Vasudev a distant third. Also achieving a double was Abhimanyu Gautam (Sparks Racing) in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class. He finished three seconds ahead of Venkatesan (Motomania), while Mohan Babu (Rockers Racing) completed the podium.

Meanwhile, defending champion in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, Ann Jennifer, could only come third, behind Sparks Racing teammate Ryhana Bee and Alisha Abdullah (Team Alisha Abdullah) in the five-lap race. It was Bee’s maiden triumph in the championship as she made capital of a favourable situation that had pole-sitter Jennifer fumbling at the start and then getting caught up in traffic.

While Bee disappeared in the distance, Jennifer could not pass Alisha and decided to hold position with an eye on the championship points. Varoon Sadasivam, Kavin Samaar Quintal and Geoffrey Emmanuel finished in that order on the FIM Moto3-spec NSF 250R bikes in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup One-Make Championship.