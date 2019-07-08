‘Naadodigal 2’ teaser is out

Sasikumar’s starrer Naadodigal 2, a sequel to his earlier hit Naadodigal, saw its teaser released recently. It deals about love, action and friendship. The sequel is directed by M Samuthirakani, who had also directed the first part. The movie also stars Anjali.

Bharani, Athulya Ravi, Namo Narayana play key roles. The movie has cinematography by N K Ekambaram while the film’s music and background score is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

This venture is bankrolled by S Nanthagopal under the banner Madras Enterprises, who had earlier produced the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 96. Apart from Naadodigal 2, Sasikumar will also be seen playing the lead in S R Prabhakaran’s Kombu Vatcha Singamda.