Nivetha Pethuraj in Telugu remake of ‘Thadam’

Director Maghizh Thirumeni’s recent hit Thadam is being remade in Telugu. Ram Pothineni will be playing the lead role. And buzz is that actress Nivetha Pethuraj, who acted in a few Tamil and Telugu films, has been roped in as the female lead.

Sources say that Nivetha Pethuraj will reprise Smruthi Venkat’s role in the film. The makers are still searching for an actress for the role played by Vidya Pradeep in the original.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film is a crime thriller which revolves around the life of twin brothers. Nivetha is also waiting for the release of her Tamil film, Pon Manickavel with Prabhudheva.