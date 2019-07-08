Tamanna out of ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’, Kajal Aggarwal in

Actress Tamannaa chose to pull out of Telugu flick, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, due to creative differences with the director. The makers are in talks with actress Kajal Aggarwal now.

Sources says that since Tamannaa doesn’t want to be part of this project, talks are on with Kajal Aggarwal for the role. She loved the script and immediately accepted the offer.

Raju Gari Gadhi is a horror comedy film that was released in the year 2015. The film garnered rave response from the audience which led the filmmaker to come up with a second part, featuring Nagarjuna and Samantha in the lead. Now, director Omkar is coming up with RGG 3, with Ashwin in the lead.