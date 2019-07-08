‘Thozhar Venkatesan’ from 12 July

Thozhar Venkatesan is all set to hit the screens on 12 July. The movie is directed by Mahashivan and has Harishankar and Monica Chinnakotla playing the lead roles.

Music is by Sagishna. Thozhar Venkatesan is set in Kanchipuram and based on the director’s real-life experience. It deals with the difficulties people face in getting compensation from insurance companies when they meet with accidents in government buses.

Cinematography is by Veda Selvam and editing by Mahashivan Rajesh Kanna. The movie is bankrolled by Madhavi Harishankar under the banner Kala Films.

A former associate of director Suseenthiran, Maha Sivan, says, “It is based on real life incident in my fiend’s life.” A native of Vandavasi, he says, “The protoganist is not a communist, but my movie will speak communism.”

“Harishankar and Monicka Chinnakotla play the lead roles. In the movie the hero runs a small soda factory, while the heroine runs a roadside eatery. His life takes a turn after he is hit by a government bus. There is romance, humour and emotions. We have tried to convey a strong message too.”