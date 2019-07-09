Bharat Super League kickstarts in TN

Chennai: With an endeavour to boost the popularity of the sport Kabaddi, Asian Paints has launched the 2nd edition of Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League powered by BKT Tires.

In its second year, the league promises to offer emerging kabaddi players a platform to demonstrate their skills and encourage audiences to come together and witness the sport.

This season, the league kick started in Rajasthan, followed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is now set to conclude its last leg in Tamilnadu, giving local players a launch pad to fulfil their aspirations.

According to a release, the 12-day tournament in the state will see 128 teams across 8 districts battle it out for the finale. The league in the state will kick off in Coimbatore, 9 July. The winning teams from 8 zones in Tamilnadu will then participate in the grand finale to be held in Coimbatore 21 and 22 July.

Commenting on the association, GM – Marketing, Asian Paints Ltd , Jaideep Kanse said “With Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League 2019, we are proud to give aspiring Kabaddi players an opportunity to showcase their talent for the sport. The league will continue to be a platform for both the audiences and the participants alike. We expect this season to be bigger and better. The league caters to the aspirations of rural kabaddi players with a dream to achieve recognition in this sport.”

Joint Managing Director, BKT Tires, Rajiv Poddar,said ‘The Bharat Super League is a great platform to empower local kabaddi talent. Promoting an Indian sport makes us proud and it was only natural for us to be associated with the property. The structure and the format of the league fosters participation of many youngsters in the sport of kabaddi and we hope that this partnership will propel the growth of the game further.’

This year, the winners of each zone for the league shall be given prize money of INR 12000, a trophy, and medals. The Runner-up at these locations shall be given a cash prize of INR 8000, medals and trophy. In the Grand Finale, the winner shall be given a cash prize of INR 31000/- and the Runner-up shall be given a cash prize of INR 21000/-