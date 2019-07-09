Inter-schools cricket tourney to begin in city

Chennai: The second edition of the Swellect Serenity Cup Inter Schools under 19 Cricket Tournament will commence 15 July with 16 teams participating in it.

According to a release, the tournament gives youngsters exposure to a longer format especially at the start of season. 14 teams from Chennai and 1 each from Coimbatore and Madurai will be participating in this year’s edition.

The 16 teams are divided into 4 pools and the topper from each pool will qualify for semifinals.All the matches till the semi-finals will be held in 50 overs format. The finals will be for 90 overs and is slated to be held at Chepauk, 7 and 8 August.