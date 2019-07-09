Odaima Nagar in Chennai gears up for temple festival

There is a festive ring to the air in Odaima Nagar. For, the tiny fishing hamlet located on the shores of Elliots Beach, is all set to celebrate a ‘Thiruvizha’, after four long years.

According to sources, the Arulmigu Sri Pyndiamman temple festival will begin on 12 July and will go on for four days.

“The shrine that has been in existence for the last 60 years, is fondly called as the ‘Kuppam Koil’ and is run and maintained by the people of Odaima Nagar,” says Mani, a resident.

The people here are elated to conduct the festival and have been shelling money out of their own pockets to get the area cleaned, he adds.

What makes this year’s event special is that it marks the end of a lull, which separated the locals here for years.

The ‘Thiruvizha’ was not being held for two reasons, the first being a clash between two groups and secondly, inadequate funds, it is said.

Subsequently, it was advocate Chandrashekar of Kottivakkam who mediated over the issue along with an Assistant Commissioner of Police and other officials and settled the fight.

Chandrashekar says, “They were few issues which we discussed and came to a compromise. I entered the picture as a spokesperson for both parties.”

The fair will include a 108 paal kudam abishekam, pushpa alankaram, poikal kuthirai, thara thappatai, kutcheri, distribution of prizes to students who scored well in examinations, prasadam distribution and a non-vegetarian feast for 600 people.

As part of the function, Lakshman Sruthi band will put up a performance, apart from ‘Aadalam Paadalam’ concerts, a three kilometer procession and various cultural events. “Karagattam, oylaatam and mayil aatam will also be held,” it is noted.

Raj Shekar, one of the organisers, states, “We have been planning this for six months. It is a Thiruvizha that brings people closer and mends relationships.” Almost Rs 2 lakh has been spent for the cleaning of the area, it is learnt.

“Assistant Commissioners T K Ravi and Vinod Shantharam will be special guests for the event, while Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, MLA Vaigai Chandrashekar and MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian will be the chief guests,” add sources.