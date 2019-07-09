Rosatom gets license to operate floating nuclear power unit

Chennai: Russia’s Federal Environmental Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) has issued license to Rosatom to operate the two nuclear reactors on board Akademik Lomonosov for the next 10 years.

A release said Baltisky Yard has officially handed over the floating nuclear power plant to Rosenergoatom (part of the Power Division of Rosatom), which will be responsible for running of the floating nuclear plant when it is connected to grid in Pevek by the end of this year.

The on-shore and hydraulic structures as well as infrastructure that will provide for transmission of electricity to the power grids of Chukotenergo and heat to the heat supply lines of the city is expected to be complete by the year end, the release added.

General Director of Rosenergoatom Concern JSC Andey Petrov said, “Getting the FNPP operating license is a result of the complex longstanding work to develop a unique nuclear facility. This will allow to start transporting FNPP to the seaport of Pevek late this August followed by tests and commissioning of the floating nuclear co-generation plant late 2019.”