Chennai: Sri Sankara MHSS, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, celebrated Swarna Jayanthi, the literary association’s inauguration, recently.

An alumnus J Vignesh, B Com, C A, presided over the function and gave away the scholarship-cash awards to meritorious students of classes 10, 11 and 12 and free uniforms to deserving students of different classes. An entertainment show took place, which was based on this year’s theme – Saptha Sangamam.