Thirush Kamini scores double ton

Thirush Kamini of Green Invaders was at her stellar best as she hit an unbeaten double-century to help her team romp to a 256-run win over Red Rangers in the Freyer Trophy TNCA Womens League (One Day Tournament) here on Monday.

Batting first, Green Invaders posted a mammoth 391 for two in 50 overs with Thirush Kamini slamming 243 not out (165b, 35×4, 3×6) and received good support from M Revathi who scored 65 not out.

In reply, Red Rangers was bundled out for 135 with none of its batsmen making any significant contribution.

Brief scores: Yellow Challengers 120 in 37 overs (SB Keerthana 4/20) lost to White Warriors 121/3 in 31.2 overs (SB Keerthana 56). Green Invaders 391/2 in 50 overs (MD Thirush Kamini 243*, M Revathi 65*) bt Red Rangers 135 in 37.3 overs (M Anurakini 3/29, R Abarna 3/15). Silver Strikers 233 in 49 overs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 39, Arshi Choudhary 34, L Nethra 90, KN Ramyashri 4/38) bt Blue Avengers 165 in 49.3 overs (J Maanasasri 30, KN Ramyashri 56*, L Nethra 4/22)