Bath & Body Works aims for Guinness record at VR Mall Chennai

One of top leading specialty retailers of fragrant products, Bath & Body Works is all set to create the largest fragrance relay with their signature fragrance mists and have the most people use a mist together creating a fragrance chain at VR Mall Chennai.

In association with Major Brands Pvt Ltd and VR Chennai, the brand attempts to enter Guinness World Records aiming to get the title of ‘Most participants in a perfume relay application’.

The attempt will see the participation of actress Hansika Motwani. The brand will open its second store on 13 July. The VR Chennai store will be spread over 1300 sq feet, allowing customers to explore an extensive array of fragrances for the bath, body, and home.