Boys who fled from Villupuram to tour metropolis, rescued in Chennai

Chennai: Two school students were rescued from Vadapalani, EVR Periyar Salai, Chennai, last night.

According to the police, two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, in school uniform had come to the city without informing their parents in order to tour the city.

They study in Nedukuppam, Villupuram Government School in classes 9 and 10. On 8 July evening, after school, the duo left Villupuram and reached Chennai.

With no money left to go back home, at 11 pm, they entered a restaurant in Periyar Salai, Vadapalani seeking a job.

Seeing they were in school uniform, the restaurant owner informed the police. The patrol police reached the spot and found out the identity of the boys. Meanwhile, the police also found that their parents had lodged missing complaints at Villupuram police station 8 July.

The boys had told the police that they wanted a job as they did not have money to get back home.