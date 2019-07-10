Hopscotch launches ethnic collection for kids

With festive season soon to begin, Hopscotch is all set to launch its ‘Ethnic Collection’ for children. The collection offers vibrant handpicked range of attire. Showcasing a splash of colours and expressing enthusiasm, Hopscotch’s Ethnic Collection aims to ‘make every festive moment a stylish #HopscotchMoment’.

The fashion brand is working towards creating a world where parents no longer need to struggle to access trendy clothes for their children. The ecommerce platform is accessible across 1,300 cities pan India.