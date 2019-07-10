IIT Madras diamond jubilee fete to be held in 83 cities worldwide

Chennai: It is celebration time at IIT Madras. More than 3,500 alumni of the institution would be celebrating its diamond jubilee in 83 cities across the world 13 July.

The alumni from the first batch which passed out in 1964 to those graduating in 2019 would be a part of the celebrations in cities, including Seattle, Sydney, Toronto, Tokyo, Berlin, Helsinki and Hong Kong, a press

release said.

Celebrations would also be held in major Indian cities such as Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. “This is probably the first time an alumni association of an Indian education institution is organising an event of this scale across the world on the same day and is intended to showcase the impact of its alumni across the world,” the IIT-M said in the release.

The IIT-M was established in 1959 by the government of India with the assistance of the then Federal Republic of Germany.

The institute was inaugurated by the then Union Minister of Scientific Research and Cultural Affairs professor Humayun Kabir.

In 1961, it was declared as an ‘Institution of National Importance’ by Parliament, the release said. IIT-M Dean (International and Alumni Relations) prof Mahesh Panchagnula, in the statement, said, “The alumni of IIT-Madras, a 60-year young institution, embarking, planning and celebrating the diamond jubilee on such a massive scale is a testament to the impact that the institution has made in such a short span of time.”