Iniya makes her presence felt in Malayama, Kannada movies

Actress Iniya, who acted in several Tamil movies, is making her presence felt in Malayama and Kannada movies as well. The ‘Vaagai Sooda Vaa’ actress is leaving no stone unturned to establish herself as a seasoned actress.

Speaking about her upcoming movie, Ineya says, “I am acting in the film titled Coffee. It is directed by Sai Krishna and bankrolled by Om Cine Ventures. I am doing the role of a powerful police officer Sathyabama. This movie will prove my talent as it gives importance to the heroine. The movie is going on floors and will be shot in Chennai and Bangalore.”

Apart from this, the pretty actress is also acting in the movie titled Taakol starring Prithviraj’s elder brother Indrajith. It is directed by Kiran and produced by Shaji Kailash. “This movie is a family subject and it is will be shot in Goa and Kerala. I have also acted in the movie called Drona, with Kannada actor Sivarajkumar,” she adds.