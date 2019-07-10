Jayam Ravi’s ‘Comali’ to release 15 August

Chennai: Jayam Ravi’s Comali is all set to hit screens on Independence Day. Directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie is said to be a hilarious entertainer based on a fantasy theme. It is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh.

Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde play the female leads. Music is by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi and camera by Richard M Nathan. The makers have said that Jayam Ravi will be seen in nine different looks including that of British slave and a caveman.

Jayam Ravi will be next seen in JR25 directed by Lakshman and produced by Sujataa Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers. This film will have Dudley as the cinematographer and D Imman as the music director.