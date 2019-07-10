Karthi completes shoot for his next

Chennai: Karthi has completed the shoot of his upcoming thriller film with Jeethu Joseph. Produced by Viacom 18 Movies and Jyothika’s brother Suraj, the movie is scripted by Manikandan, Rensil D’Silva, and Jeethu Joseph.

RD Rajasekhar cranks the camera and Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music. In the untitled film, Jyotika plays Karthi’s sister and Sathyaraj will be seen as their dad.

Nikhila Vimal who was seen opposite Sasikumar in Kidaari and Vetrivel will be Karthi’s pair in the film. Karthi will now resume shooting for his rural family entertainer with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Karthi’s pair in Bakkiyaraj’s film which is tentatively titled Sultan.