Kavithalayaa launches YouTube channel

Chennai: The 89th Birthday Celebration Of Legendary Director K Balachander was celebrated in Chennai Tuesday. During the event the YouTube channel of Balachander’s home production, Kavithalayaa was launched.

Speaking about it, Kandaswamy, joint managing director, Kavithalayaa Productions said, “One year before his death Balachander said the next is the future of the personal screen and took out his phone. In three or four years we are seeing the truth . He said I want to work in this screen if I had health.”

“So on 21 June we started a beta version of our YouTube channel and have streamed Marma Desam serial. We have got already 5.1 million views and 47k subscribers. Now we are launching our YouTube Channel which will stream wide variety of contents. Our goals is to reach half a million by the end of the year,” he added.

The channel will soon release four shows which are 76 Cuts, based on the film Manmadha Leelai, directed by Charan. The second one is about four powerful women across times directed by Priya V and produced by Raaga Entertainment.

Third show is in association with RS Prasanna, Maangal Jaakirathai, directed by Praveen. Fourth Show is Yours Shamefully 3.

The channel was launched by actor and director R Parthiban and speaking at the event, he said, “For me cinema means only Balachander. Even today, after four years, I couldn’t believe that he has passed away. He is someone who always appreciates my films. His favourite film of mine is House full and he is the only one who after watching the film asked whether the inspiration of the film was Titanic. Kavithalayaa has Thiruvallivar as it’s logo and I believe K Balachandar is a beardless Thiruvallur. No other director can overshadow Balachandar even after 100 years from now.”

Veena artiste Rajhesh Vaidhya performed a concert during the event and Director Vasanth, director Vignesh Shivn, actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam and actor Arav also attended the event.