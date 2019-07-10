Nearly 4 lakh Metro people use cab services

Chennai: As many as 3,95,113 passengers have utilised the share auto and share taxi facilities at Metro Rail stations between 11 August 2018 and 30 June 2019.

According to a CMRL press release, 45, 824 passengers have used the share taxi and share auto services in the month of June. CMRL had undertaken an initiative of providing several last mile connectivity measures for the Metro passengers among which share auto and share taxi feeder services are plying at selected Metro Rail stations on a trial basis since August 2018.

A total of 7 Metro stations were identified for share auto feeder service. The services are running on the designated feeder routes with a flat tariff of Rs 5. Similarly, the share taxi feeder services are planned for six select Metro stations covering an area up to 3 km radius with a flat tariff of Rs 10.