Pasta Fresca Festival at Toscano

Restaurant Toscano Chennai is all set to launch ‘Pasta Fresca Festival’, curated by group head chef Sadish Kumar. The exclusive menu celebrates freshly-made, creative pastas with real Italian ingredients and special sauces.

From wholesome simplicity of Gnocchi Di Patate E Parmigiano (handmade potato dumplings in sage butter walnut sauce with rocket leaves) to the indulgence of Pappardelle Al Ragu Misto (handmade wide pasta with pork sausage, smoked ham and minced beef in plum tomato sauce with a touch of basil pesto and cream), and much more.

The festival is on for till Jul end. Toscano is located at 11 Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam. For details, contact 4853 3200.