Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in a few places in the city, Thursday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will resume even before 4 pm if the works are completed.

The power supply will be halted in the following area:

Sothuperumbedu: Sothuperumbedu, Karanodai, Athur & Devaneri, Solavaram entire, Sirunium & Angadu, Orakadu & Budur, Gnayeru, Nerkundram, from Arumanthai to Vichur.