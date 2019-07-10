Priya Bhavani Shankar to act in ‘Mafia’

Chennai: Priya Bhavani Shankar is considered the lucky charm in Kollywood. The TV anchor-turned-actress saw her maiden venture Meyaadhaa Maan emerge blockbuster.

She was also part of Karthi’s hit Kadai Kutty Singam and her recent release Monster has also been declared as a hit at the box office.

Priya has now been signed to pair opposite Arun Vijay in his next action thriller film Mafia directed by Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame.

Prasanna will be playing the baddie in the film. Produced by Lyca Productions, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of this year.