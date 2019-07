Southern Railway changes timing of suburban trains

Chennai: Citing operational reasons, the Southern Railway has made some changes to the suburban train services, staring from today.

According to a press release, train (43439) Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Arakkonam EMU leaving MMC at 9.15 pm is now renumbered as train (43437) and will leave 10.05 pm and would reach Arakkonam at 12.25 am. Likewise, train (43025) MMC-Avadi EMU leaving MMC at 10 pm is renumbered as train (43023) and will leave at 10.20 pm and would reach Avadi at 11.10 pm.

Also, train (43556) Tiruttani-Arakkonam EMU leaving Tiruttani at 11 pm is renumbered as train (43554) and will leave at 11.15 pm and would reach Arakkonam at 11.35 pm. Train (42009) MMC-Gummidipoondi EMU leaving MMC at 8.15 am and reaching Gummidipoondi at 9.35 am will now reach Gummidipoondi at the revised arrival time of 9.50 am.

Train (42018) Gummidipoondi-MMC EMU leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.50 am to reach MMC at 11.20 am is renumbered as train (42016) and it will leave Gummidipoondi at 10 am and would reach MMC at 11.25 am.