US Consulate invites students for debate

Chennai: The US Consulate General in Chennai is seeking students in age group between 18-25 years old, to participate in a debate competition on US and Indian constitutional law to be held across university campuses in Chennai, Tiruchi, Kochi and Bengaluru, between 26 July and 14 September.

Conducted in collaboration with Loyola College, the debate competition will foster a greater understanding for the values and laws enshrined in our two democracies respective constitutions, a press release said.

The top prize will be a Macbook Pro. Additional prizes include subscriptions to legal databases and trophies. All participants will receive certificates. The debate will be in English. Entrance is free.

In Chennai, the event will be held at The Tamilnadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, 19 August. Contact person is Prof. Ranjit: [email protected]

A full description of the debate competition can be viewed on the US Consulate General Chennai Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chennai.usconsulate.

For more details, contact Kesav, coordinator, at 94489 76833.