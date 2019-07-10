Vijay sings for AR Rahman’s tune

A R Rahman and Vijay have worked together in Udhaya, ATM, Sarkar and Mersal before.

Interestingly, Vijay will be crooning a song for the first time in Rahman’s music for their forthcoming venture Bigil. It is a peppy number ‘Verithanam’ which has been penned by Vivega for his forthcoming flick Bigil.

A picture of the actor in ARR’s studio where he is in discussion with the Oscar winner, director Atlee and lyricist Vivek is going viral on social network media.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Bigil has Vijay playing the lead in titular role and Nayanthara as his pair. Reba Monica John, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj and others appear in crucial supporting roles.