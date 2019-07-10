Vikram Prabhu’s ‘Asuraguru’ is action thriller

Chennai: Vikram Prabhu, grandson of thespian Sivaji Ganesan, plays the lead in Asuraguru. The trailer of the movie was out recently. An action thriller, the trailer of the movie saw some breath-taking stunt sequences.

Vikram Prabhu plays a burglar and cracking the case is Mahima Nambiar who don the role of a detective. Even Mahima Nambiar has some heavy-duty action scenes.

Yogi Babu provides a humorous touch to the story. Rajdeep has directed the film. Ganesh Raghavendra has scored music for the movie that has cinematography by S Ramalingam. The highlight of the movie is background score by Simon K King, who shot to fame with his work in Kolaigaran. Dialogues are by Kabilan Vairamuthu and Chandru Manickavasagam.

Speaking at the trailer launch, veteran actor-director K Bhagiyaraj took a dig at DMK for elevating MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi as youth wing secretary of the party. He said, “In cinema, it is difficult to succeed your father. Vikram Prabhu though hail from family of actors proved his worth by doing quality movies. However, in politics it is easy for sons to succeed their fathers.” Asuraguru will be released soon, confirmed the filmmaker.