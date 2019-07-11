Chennai traffic policeman run over by ready-mix lorry on bridge

Chennai: A traffic sub-inspector died after being run over by a concrete ready-mix lorry on Kathipara bridge at 12 noon today.

According to the police, Nataraj (56), a traffic sub-inspector with the Mount Traffic Police Station, was riding on his two-wheeler on Kathipara bridge when a lorry rammed him.

The police are still investigating how the accident took place. The cop was on way to his house in Chrompet when the incident took place.

He died on the spot and his body was sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for post-mortem.