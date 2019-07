Eloksi scores half-century

Chennai: Eloksi Arun (50 not out) scored an unbeaten half-century as Yellow Challengers defeated White Warriors by nine wickets in the Freyer Trophy TNCA Women’s League T20 match at the Gandhi Nagar Cricket & Sports Club Ground here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Warriors could only manage 90 runs in its stipulated overs. Challengers cruised to its target in 16.3 overs, thanks to Eloksi’s knock. In another match, Green Invaders thrashed Red Rangers by nine wickets.

Brief scores: Red Rangers 69 for 8 in 20 overs lost to Green Invaders 70 for 1 in 9.1 overs; White Warriors 90 for 4 in 20 overs (SB Keerthana 38*) lost to Yellow Challengers 93 for 1 in 16.3 overs (Eloksi Arun 50*); Blue Avengers 93 for 5 in 20 overs (K Yogiyasri 33, T Karthiga 3/13) lost to Silver Strikers 94 for 2 in 16.4 overs (Arshi Choudhary 48*).