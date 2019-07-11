Former footballer passes away

Chennai: A.U.Celestine, former India and TN football player passed awat at the age of 73.

According to a release, he started his football career at Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC) at Broadway as a goalkeeper and was a regular for the State Junior team. Celestine then graduated to play for the state in the Senior Nationals. His hefty and gigantic personality earned him the nick name ‘Goaliath’. He was the Goal keeper of the Tamilnadu team which lost the Semifinal berth in the 1965 nationals and 1969 by draw of lots.

He then represented India in the Merdeka Cup at Malaysia in 1969. He also played for Reserve Bank of India, for many years. He had great names in his team like Poyyathoppan,Orlando, Raju, Gunapandi, Thomas,Kosshy, Edwin Ross and Victor. However, a cartilage injury cut short his football career. He later, got himself into football coaching and served as a coach for the Tamilnadu State teams – Junior, Sub Junior and Women.

He regularly trained the underprevileged children in North Madras Area in Football and helped their Education. He was hospitalised for about two weeks and he breathed his last on Monday (8.7.2019) night around 11.30 P.M. He is survived by his wife and son.