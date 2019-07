Chennai: Vrishank Karthik (119 not out) struck an unbeaten century to guide City to 273 for two against Combined Districts in the TNCA Under-14 match.

Karthik’s innings, which was laced with 15 boundaries, put City in command in the three-day contest. V Shrijith (48 not out) was at the crease at stumps on day one.

Brief scores: City 273 for 2 in 95 overs (Vrishank Karthik 119*, SR Thirunarayanan 34, V Shrijith 48*) vs Combined Districts.