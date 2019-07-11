Man held for beating up drug addict teen son, causing injuries

Chennai: The city police arrested a man for beating his minor son, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

According to the police, Dhanush (16), a resident of Venkatesan Naikan Street, Anna Salai, and a class 10 student of Pudupet Corporation School, was a drug addict. He used to take ganja and drug tablets. His father Rajesh, who works for a private company, often warned him to give up this habit.

On Wednesday, when Rajesh returned home, he found Dhanush in a dazed state as he had taken drugs. In a fit of rage, he shouted at him and hit him.

The police said Dhanush, who was already weak, fell from the stairs and injured his head. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. It was the hospital which alerted the police.

Subsequently, Rajesh was taken into police custody while Dhanush is being treated for the injuries. Anna Salai police have registered a case.